disBalancer Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00139119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.13 or 0.99687793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00847052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,571 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

