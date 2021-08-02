discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,086.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086 ($14.19) and last traded at GBX 1,054.59 ($13.78), with a volume of 2739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 891.68. The company has a market capitalization of £942.87 million and a PE ratio of 80.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Jefferies purchased 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.