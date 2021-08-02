Discovery (DISCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

