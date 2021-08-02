Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Discovery alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.00. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.