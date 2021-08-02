DistX (DISTX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,997.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, DistX has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $17,677.54 and $29,997.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00138518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.99 or 1.00068880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00847871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

