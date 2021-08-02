Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises approximately 4.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GoDaddy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.77. 24,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

