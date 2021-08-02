Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 668,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 123,969 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,152. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

