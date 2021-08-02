Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 797 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.54. 171,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.