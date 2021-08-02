Diversified LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 81.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.77. 1,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

