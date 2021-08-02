Diversified LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diversified LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.81. 376,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.