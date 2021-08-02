Diversified LLC Sells 6,926 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.