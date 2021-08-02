Divi (DIVI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $313,511.00

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Divi has a market capitalization of $94.12 million and approximately $313,511.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Divi has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033244 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00233697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.55 or 0.02576972 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,430,104,190 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

