Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.92

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.69.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

