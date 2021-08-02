DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Down 2.9%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $288.53 and last traded at $289.40. 19,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,982,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.96, a P/E/G ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

