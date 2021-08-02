DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.84 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00835274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,065,162,970 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

