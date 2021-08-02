Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $84.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,264,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. 62,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,144. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

