Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.38. 56,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.