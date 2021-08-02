Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

