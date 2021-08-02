Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.91. Approximately 8,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,416,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Doximity stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

