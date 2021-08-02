DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cannonball Research restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

