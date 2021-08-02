Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,158 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Dropbox by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Dropbox by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,849. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.