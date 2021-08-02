Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 679,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 231,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,186,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

DRE opened at $50.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.79. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

