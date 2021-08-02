Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,492. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
