Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.77.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.51. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $203.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

