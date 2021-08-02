Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,806. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.10.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

