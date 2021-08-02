Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 440,880 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 144,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,544. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

