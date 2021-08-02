Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,954 shares of company stock worth $174,361,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,705.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.