Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Allegion by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $136.39. 5,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.34. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

