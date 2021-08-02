Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.37. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

