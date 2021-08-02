Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.05 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.