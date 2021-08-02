Eaton Vance Management Acquires 8,331 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

