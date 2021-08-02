Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,608,000 after buying an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,934,000 after acquiring an additional 307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

