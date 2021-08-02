Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Adient were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 75,800.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 72.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

