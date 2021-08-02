Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,291,000 after purchasing an additional 881,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

