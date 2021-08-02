Eaton Vance Management Has $590,000 Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $83.58.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.