Eaton Vance Management Has $862,000 Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $65.20 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.