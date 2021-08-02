Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

