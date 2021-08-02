EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

EAUI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142. EAU Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get EAU Technologies alerts:

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc is an innovative technology and engineering company. It is engaged in the business of water electrolysis technology. The firm’s primary market focus is on Clean-In-Place applications, especially in food and beverage processing. It provides EMPOWERED WATERElectrolyzed Oxidative (EO) and Electrolyzed Reductive (ER) water equipment for high-volume, industrial and commercial applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EAU Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAU Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.