ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOHO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,673. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ECMOHO by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ECMOHO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ECMOHO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

