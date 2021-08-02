EDC Blockchain Market Capitalization Achieves $964,889.15 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $964,889.15 and $255,414.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,204.13 or 0.99642128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00031904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00071451 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

