EDUCare (EKT) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. EDUCare has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00797072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00087670 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.