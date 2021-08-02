Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $114.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

