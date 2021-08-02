Electronic Arts (EA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

