Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESBK stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.30. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

