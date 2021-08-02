Elysian Price Reaches $0.0026 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $256,654.73 and approximately $79,262.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

