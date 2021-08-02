Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. 54,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $101.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

