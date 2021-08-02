Encompass Health Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

