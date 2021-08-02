Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.30. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.58 million during the quarter.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

