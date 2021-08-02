EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 3.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

