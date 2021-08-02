Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMVHF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue raised Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $25.60 on Friday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

